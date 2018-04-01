Columbia Man Accused of Assault with Hammer, Cans and Bottle

COLUMBIA - A Columbia man was behind bars Monday after Columbia Police arrested him Sunday on several charges, including assault, assault of an officer, interfering with arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

Police said shortly after being released from the hospital, Glen Cotton, 52, got into a fight with a man at a home on North William Street Sunday afternoon. They said Cotton forced his way into the home uninvited, shoved the male victim and pushed a woman out of the way. During the alleged attack, officers said Cotton used a liquor bottle he was holding to try to hit the male victim. Then, they said he threw the bottle and started punching the victim. Police said Cotton started throwing cans of food at the victim and finally picked up a hammer and hit the victim with it.

When officers tried to arrest Cotton, police said he shoved the police officer.

Police said the unnamed victim was not hurt in the incident.