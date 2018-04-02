Columbia man accused of child pornography

COLUMBIA - A man was arrested Thursday on accusations of promoting first degree child pornography.

Investigators said 33-year-old Adam Singleton distributed the child pornography through Skype at his apartment located on the 1700 block of Kitty Hawk.

The child is under the age of 14.

The investigation began July 2016 when the Boone County Sheriff's Department Cyber Crimes Task Force got a CyberTip report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Investigators seized several pieces of electronic evidence to be analyzed by a forensic examiner from the task force.