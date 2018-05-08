Columbia man arrested after incident at Casey's store

COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man late Monday after he allegedly attacked an employee at the Casey's General Store on Rangeline Street.

Officers went to the store shortly after 11 p.m. for reports of an assault. The victim told them he was closing the store when Staffone Fountain started banging on the window and yelling. When the victim opened the door to let a coworker out, Fountain apparently ran inside and started yelling.

Despite being told numerous times the store was closed, Fountain allegedly refused to leave, at one point reportedly pushing the victim against a counter and taking his phone. When the victim tried to get his phone back, he said Fountain hit him in the eye.

At that point, Fountain apparently went back outside into the parking lot. The victim was able to get his phone back, but said Fountain took it a second time and threw it to the ground hard enough to break it.

When officers arrived, they arrested Fountain on suspicion of robbery, assault, burglary and property damage.