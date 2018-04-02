Columbia Man Arrested After Shoplifting Alcohol From Walmart

COLUMBIA - A Columbia resident is under arrest Saturday for trespassing and resisting arrest after shoplifting bottles of alcohol from a local Walmart.

Columbia police officials were dispatched to the Walmart Supercenter on Conley Road, after they were told Kelvin D. Joe, 47, had concealed several bottles of alcohol and attempted to leave the store. When confronted by Walmart Loss Prevention, the suspect resisted and struggled with them. He then fled the store with the liquor bottles.

The suspect then fled away in a gold Chevrolet, which was later located on the US 63 Connector Northbound. Police officials attempted to stop the vehicle and a short pursuit began. The suspect traveled west on Clark Ln, North on Sylvan, west on White Gate where he exited his vehicle and began to run. The suspect was later apprehended in front of 2407 White Gate Drive at around 2:08 Saturday afternoon. The suspect was still in possession of the liquor bottles at the stop.

No injuries were sustained in the incident. Joe has been charged with second degree robbery, first degree trespassing, resisting arrest and other miscellaneous traffic offenses.