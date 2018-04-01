Columbia man arrested after vehicle chase

BOONE COUNTY - Boone County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Columbia man Sunday morning after he led them on a short vehicle chase Saturday.

Sgt. Philip Smith said a deputy with the Sheriff's Department's Pro-Active Investigation Unit stopped a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Joshua Harrington Saturday near the 1600 block of Olympic Boulevard. Smith said the deputy knew Harrington had an active warrant out for his arrest.

Smith said Harrington stopped when the deputy pulled him over but then sped away. The deputy followed along Rice Road, Smith said, until Harrington's high speeds and dangerous driving forced the deputy to stop the chase.

Near the intersection of Rice Road and Shamrock Drive, Smith said, Harrington drove through and damaged two reflective road markers. Smith said Harrington then drove into an open field and left his vehicle but wasn't caught.

Sunday morning, Smith said, deputies arrested Harrington at his home in the 100 block of Moonglow Lane without incident.

Smith said Harrington is being held on a $6,000 bond at the Boone County Jail for resisting arrest, leaving the scene of an accident, operating a vehicle in a careless manner and a warrant for second-degree property damage.