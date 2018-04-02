Columbia man arrested, facing drug and weapons charges

COLUMBIA – A Columbia man is arrested after a home investigation revealed evidence of cocaine delivery, the Boone County Sheriff's Department said.

Deputies said they arrested Jalon Pittman, 36, early Wednesday morning after conducting a search warrant at 3414 Tuscany Ridge Drive.

Inside the home, deputies said, they discovered cocaine, methamphetamine, a stolen handgun, $2,900 in cash and items used to make crack cocaine.

Deputies said, before they entered, Pittman tried to flush the methamphetamine down the toilet, but was unsuccessful.

Pittman faces possible charges of delivery of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Pittman is on federal probation for prior unrelated felonies, the sheriff's department said. Under Missouri law, he is prohibited from possessing fire arms.

The court date was set for Thursday afternoon and Pittman’s current bond was $9,000.