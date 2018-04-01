Columbia Man Arrested for Aggressively Bouncing Infant

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police Officers arrested a man Wednesday for endangering the welfare of a child.

The Columbia Police department said the alleged abuse happened Saturday, Feb. 22. They said Ryan Gastineau bounced a crying child violently after an attempt to console the child.

The 6-month-old was taken to the hospital Sunday for an examination. Medical records show the baby's head injuries appeared to be non-accidental.

Gastineau posted bond after his arrest.