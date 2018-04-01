Columbia Man Arrested for Assault in Fulton

FULTON - Fulton Police said they arrested a Columbia man Saturday morning for assault.

According to police, they responded to 1012 Greystone Court in Fulton around 4:40 a.m. Saturday after a report of an assault in progress.

On the scene, police said, they spoke with the 27-year-old female victim who said Jacques Breen had forced himself into her home, and then a physical dispute began. Police said the victim and Breen, 34, had previously been in a relationship.

Police said they arrested Breen for first-degree burglary, second-degree domestic assault and second-degree property damage.

According to police, Breen was taken to the Callaway County Jail, and his bond was set at $35,000.