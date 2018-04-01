Columbia Man Arrested for Having a Gun

COLUMBIA - As part of a traffic stop, Boone County Sheriff's deputies discovered two loaded semi-automatic pistols in a car Monday night.

Just before midnight, deputies stopped a car in the 400 block of Scott Boulevard. After coming to a stop, authorities said three males left the car and fled on foot. Deputies found the weapons while searching the vehicle and said one of the pistols had a defaced serial number.

Columbia Police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted with the search for the three who fled. Investigators arrested Maurice Penny Jr. for felony possession of a firearm because, as a convicted felon, it is illegal for him to have a gun. He also faces charges of possession of a defaced firearm and resisting a lawful detention. Penny posted a $5,500 bond.

Police continue to look for the two others who ran from the vehicle as the investigation into their identity continues.