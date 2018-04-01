Columbia Man Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Child

Columbia- A registered sex offender was arrested today (7/24/12) by Boone County sheriff's detectives on suspicion of twelve counts of Statutory Sodomy involving a child under the age of 14.

Roger Dale Baker, 45, of 1101 Blue Ridge Road, is being held in the Boone County Jail awaiting bond to be set. Baker also faces a charge of Failing to Register as a Sex Offender relating to a 1993 incident involving the sexual assault of a child in Boone County. Baker is currently on probation in Callaway County for Failing to Register as a Sex Offender.

The Sheriff's Department and the Missouri Division of Children's Services were contacted after the victim confided to a family member about the abuse. The abuse is believed to have occurred at various Boone County locations dating back to 2005.