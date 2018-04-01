Columbia Man Arrested for Stealing, Drug Possession

COLUMBIA - A Columbia man is facing up to seven charges after an early morning arrest Saturday.

29-year-old John Dale Hardy was arrested just after 5:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

He faces a felony stealing charge, as well as a count of receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a weapon, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of possession or manufacture of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Hardy's bond from the non-distribution charges totals $28,500, with the amount for those two charges to bet set by a judge pending his arraignment.

KOMU will update this story as more information becomes available.