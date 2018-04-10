Columbia man arrested on arson, assault charges

COLUMBIA - A Columbia man was arrested late Monday night after an incident in the 2700 block of Quail Drive.

Dennis Smith, 58, was arrested on four felony charges: first degree arson, second degree domestic assault, second degree assault and resisting arrest.

In a release from Columbia Police Department, officers were dispatched to Quail Drive around 11:40 p.m. in response to a behavioral problem. Upon arriving, officers discovered Smith and a female victim, 48, had a verbal altercation, during which Smith approached the victim "in an attacking manner" and grabbed her by her arms.

Smith then went outside and threatened to "set [the victim] on fire." He then sprayed a liquid on the outside of the home.

Officers also observed a gasoline container and a bottle of lighter fluid outside of the house. The victim, along with another male occupant, were inside the house when officers arrived. Officers then detained Smith, who was in possession of multiple lighters.

Smith and the female victim were in an intimate relationship.