Columbia Man Arrested on Assault Charge

COLUMBIA - A man was arrested on Oct. 22 on charges of assault after an incident involving a shooting with a BB gun.

According to Columbia Police, Glispie had been in an argument with his 17-year-old sister before he shot her in the face with a BB gun. The shot missed her eye, but caused swelling and a cut to her eyebrow.

Glispie exited the residence before returning and breaking down the door to re-gain entry to the house.

According to police, Glispie entered and assaulted his mother by throwing a box fan at her, which hit her in the ankle.

Glispie was arrested on suspicion of second degree domestic assault and armed criminal action. Bail for the assault charge is set at $4,500; bail for the armed criminal action is yet to be set.