Columbia Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charges
BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Sheriff's Department Cyber Crimes Task Force arrested a 47-year-old Columbia man on suspicion of possession of child pornography Friday morning.
The Boone County Prosecuting Attorney's office charged Joseph Kreiser with one count of the Possession of Child Pornography. Bond is set at $10,000.
In mid-February a Task Force investigator discovered a computer believed to be in the Columbia area that was offering child pornography through a file sharing program. Investigators then traced the transmission to 2904 N. Rangeline Road, Lot 34.
On March 2, a search of this residence turned up over 60 images of pre-pubescent children.
