Columbia Man Arrested on Drug Charges

COLUMBIA - Boone County sheriff's deputies have arrested a Columbia man after a search warrant revealed drugs and a weapon Friday morning.

Deputies arrested Larry E. McBride, 24, for two counts of distribution of a controlled substance and one count of a felon in possession of a firearm.

Deputies served a search warrant at 4703 Highway HH Apartment B after an investigation into neighborhood activities led deputies to believe residents were involved in an active illegal drug operation. Deputies found both cocaine and marijuana at the residence, as well as digital scales, packaging material and a large amount of cash. They also found a handgun in the residence but continue to investigate its owner. McBride is a convicted felon and forbidden from possessing any firearm. McBride is on parole for drug related charges.

The incident occurred in the same neighborhood where the murder of Donnell Coleman occurred on April 17, 2011. Coleman's murder remains unsolved and deputies continue to investigate it. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Department.