Columbia Man Arrested on Suspicion of Burglary

COLUMBIA - Boone County sheriff's deputies arrested a Columbia man Monday on suspicion of burglary, stealing, destruction of property, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gary Gonzales Sr., 35, was arrested on the 600 block of Timothy Court in North Columbia.

Deputies arrived after residents of the area reported seeing Gonzales allegedly trying to steal from a car.

While deputies were investigating, Gonzales reportedly entered a home and tried to steal several items.

Bond was set at $10,000.