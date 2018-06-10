Columbia man arrested on suspicion of child pornography

BOONE COUNTY – A Columbia man was in the Boone County Jail Thursday after the Boone County Sheriff’s Department Cyber Crimes Task Force arrested him on suspicion of possession of child pornography.

Det. Tracy Perkins said the task force arrested 31-year-old Justin Hull Wednesday after a months-long investigation.

Perkins said the task force received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in October. The tip was that someone in the Columbia area had uploaded child pornography to a personal cloud storage application.

The department said a Cyber Crimes investigator identified Hull as the account holder. The investigator said the video files showed very young children being sexually molested.

During the investigation, Perkins said the investigator learned the St. Louis City Cyber Crime Unit had investigated Hull for the same crime in September 2014 and had arrested him for possession of child pornography. Perkins said the St. Louis City investigation was still active and waiting for forensic examination.

Perkins said the task force served a search warrant at Hull’s home Wednesday and arrested him.

Hull’s bond was set at $75,000.