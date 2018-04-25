Columbia man arrested on suspicion of trying to meet teen for sex

COLUMBIA - Boone County deputies arrested a man on Monday after he allegedly tried to meet up with who he thought was a teenage girl for sex.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department Cyber Crimes Task Force, Harrison Stretz responded to a post from a task force member posing as a 14-year-old girl. In their conversations, Stretz allegedly asked the decoy if they could meet to have sex.

Deputies said Stretz showed up at the agreed location on Monday, where he was arrested.

Stretz, 24, was booked into jail on suspicion of attempted child enticement and sexual misconduct with a minor.