Columbia man arrested on suspicion of trying to meet teen for sex

19 hours 58 minutes 24 seconds ago Tuesday, April 24 2018 Apr 24, 2018 Tuesday, April 24, 2018 9:01:30 AM CDT April 24, 2018 in News
By: Steve Lambson, News Content Manager

COLUMBIA - Boone County deputies arrested a man on Monday after he allegedly tried to meet up with who he thought was a teenage girl for sex.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department Cyber Crimes Task Force, Harrison Stretz responded to a post from a task force member posing as a 14-year-old girl. In their conversations, Stretz allegedly asked the decoy if they could meet to have sex.

Deputies said Stretz showed up at the agreed location on Monday, where he was arrested.

Stretz, 24, was booked into jail on suspicion of attempted child enticement and sexual misconduct with a minor.

