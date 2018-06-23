Columbia man charged with January armed home invasion

COLUMBIA - Boone County Prosectors said Friday a Columbia man was charged in a January armed home invasion.

Robert Worthington was charged Thursday with robbery, burglary, and two counts of receiving stolen property.

In January, deputies responded to a weapons incident in the 6200 block of East Circle Drive North. According to the Boone County Sheriff's Department, two armed suspects forced their way into the home and threatened four people before fleeing the scene. No one was injured.

While deputies were still investigating at the home, they located a vehicle matching the description provided by the victims. Deputies arrested Columbia residents Robert Worthington III and Michael Chaney. Boone County Sheriff's Department originally mis-identified Michael Chaney as Robert Chaney.

Chaney faced potential charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree attempted robbery, and four counts of third-degree assault. Worthington also had outstanding warrants for third-degree domestic assault and second-degree property damage.

[Editor's note: this story has been corrected to correct Michael Chaney's name after it was given incorrectly by the Boone County Sheriff's Department. It also includes information about Worthington's charges.]