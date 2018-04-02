Columbia Man Convicted in Drug Conspiracy

JEFFERSON CITY - A federal jury convicted a Columbia man Thursday of his role in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine in Boone County.

Matthew Raymond Olsson, also known as "Odog Phatty," 33, of Columbia, was found guilty of participating in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine in August and September 2010. Olsson was also found guilty of possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute.

Co-defendants Michael Jerome Walker, Jr., 27, and Corey Wayne Everage, 33, both of Columbia, pleaded guilty to their roles in the drug trafficking conspiracy. Walker also pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute, and Everage also pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Everage was in possession of a loaded revolver on Sept. 13, 2010. According to a press release, under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Everage has prior felony convictions for stealing, leaving the scene of an accident and distributing a controlled substance.

Olsson faces mandatory minimum sentence of five years in federal prison without parole, up to a sentence of 60 years in federal prison without parole, plus a fine of up to $6 million.