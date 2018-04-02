Columbia Man Convicted in Home Invasion Slaying

COLUMBIA (AP) - A Columbia man is convicted of second-degree murder in a retrial on charges he beat a man to death while looking for drugs and money in the victim's home. Jurors deliberated for 6 hours before finding Travis Midgyett (midg-YET') guilty Friday of killing 34-year-old Carlos Kelly on May 29, 2006. Accomplice Rodney Cunningham testified that Midgyett struck Kelly in the head with a piece of landscaping timber during a home invasion. Midgyett's first trial ended in a mistrial last March after jurors could not reach a verdict. In May, Cunningham was found guilty of second-degree murder and first-degree robbery. He's scheduled to be sentenced next week, and Midgyett's sentencing is set for Dec. 10.