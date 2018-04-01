Columbia Man Dies in Saturday Morning Accident on I-70

SALINE COUNTY - A Columbia man died Saturday after a car and a truck collided on Interstate 70.

The Saline County Coroner pronounced one of the two car passengers, Jordan Elam, dead shortly after the accident. An investigation revealed Elam, 23, and the other two people in the 2006 Infiniti were not wearing seat belts.

An air ambulance transported the driver, Roderick Thomas, 21, to Research Hospital for serious injuries. The other passenger, Dominique Thomas, 22, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to I-70 Medical Center.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the car traveled westbound on the interstate before it struck the trailer of the semi-truck at the 65 mile marker. The car was totaled in the accident.