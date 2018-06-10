Columbia man drowns at the Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDENTON - A Columbia man died after drowning at the Lake of the Ozarks Friday afternoon.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, Matthew Leverett, 27, was swimming and disappeared beneath the surface near the 4.5 mile marker of the Grand Glaize Arm around 3:00 p.m.

MSHP said Leverett was not using a safety device in the water.

"Our victim, who jumped out of the boat, appeared to be a weak swimmer according to other people on the boat," Sgt. Chris Daniels said.

Daniels said a large group of people rented four boats and drove to the lake to hang out and swim.

According to Daniels, Leverett's friends said they saw him jump out of one of the boats and was last seen sitting on the shore on a rock. About 20 minutes went by and Leverett's friends had not seen him, so they called MSHP.

Sgt. Scott White said troopers arrived on scene at 3:50 p.m. and did a side-scan sonar search. Leverett's body was found around 5:30 p.m.. White said a diver from Atlantis Dive and Dock Salvage found Leverett's body in 35 feet of water.

"As of now, we can't say for sure if alcohol was a factor. However, there was no alcohol found in the boat and his friends said he isn't a drinker," Daniels said.

This case marks Troop F's first drowning in mid-Missouri in 2016.

(Editor's note: KOMU.com has updated this story to include more information from MSHP.)