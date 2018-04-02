Columbia man found dead after two county search effort

CALLAWAY COUNTY - Authorities identified a man Friday they said died after falling from a bluff at the Mark Twain National Forest Thursday. Callaway County Sheriff Dennis Crane said 53-year-old Columbia resident Randall L. Fennewald most likely died as a result of the fall. Sheriff Crane said there were no signs of foul play.

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers discovered Fennewald's body at 6:55 p.m. Thursday near Cedar Creek and Backbone Road in Callaway County.

Dispatchers received a 911 call from the victim Thursday afternoon saying he fell in the Three Creeks Wildlife Conservation Area near Tom Bass Road in Boone County. The search started there, about 10 miles from where they eventually found him dead. Dispatchers eventually lost contact with him. Officers were pinging Fennewald's phone, but the signals were inconsistent.

Highway patrol troopers and Callaway County emergency responders took over the search and later found his body between bluffs.