Columbia man hopes to spread Christmas cheer with holiday lights

COLUMBIA- A Columbia man wants his house to spread Christmas cheer.

Ryan Schultz has decked out his house on Glencairn Drive with thousands of Christmas lights and it's a show stopper. He calls it the "Candy Cane Crib." It's equipped with a photo booth, two life-sized candy canes, and thousands of Christmas lights covering almost every inch of his property.

"My ultimate goal is to get everyone to stop, take a photo and have a candy cane," Schultz said. "I'm just trying to spread a little Christmas spirit."

Schultz began decorating his house in 2009 and said he makes it bigger and better every year.

"I start November 1st, light it two days before Thanksgiving, and I just string lights and go from there."

He said it takes about two weeks to put up all the decorations outside of his house, but it's more than just about the lights.

"I love seeing the kids smile and run through the lights," Schultz said. "I'm inviting them in to stop, take photos, and I just like being in here and talking to everybody. Like I said, I want to spread a little Christmas spirit."

Schultz has even started decorating other people's houses in the community with Christmas lights.

He said he hopes the Candy Cane Crib will become the next Magic Tree.