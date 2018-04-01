Columbia man in surgery after partially ejected from vehicle

COLUMBIA - A Columbia man is in surgery at a local hospital after being partially ejected from a vehicle Saturday morning, Columbia police said.

Police said 23-year-old Jason Harden was in surgery after sustaining serious upper-body injuries from a crash that took place eastbound on I-70 near Stadium Boulevard. Three other passengers were in the vehicle at the time, including the driver who received a head injury. The other two passengers both received a broken ankle and head injury. All occupants of the vehicle were transported to a local hospital.

Police said the four passengers were driving a GMC Sierra pickup around 5 a.m. when the driver lost traction on wet pavement and collided with a rock cliff. The vehicle sustained heavy damage to the front end and windshield. Harden was in the front passenger seat and was partially ejected through the front windshield, receiving serious upper body lacerations. Police said he was not wearing his seatbelt. He remains in surgery at a local hospital.

Police said alcohol and drugs were not involved in the incident.