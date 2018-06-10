Columbia man indicted for producing and distributing child pornography

JEFFERSON CITY – A federal grand jury indicted a Columbia man today for producing and distributing child pornography.

Sergio Antonio Dominguez-Gonzalez, 23, was charged in a two-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Jefferson City. The charges allege that Dominguez-Gonzalez produced pornography with a minor between Feb. 1 and Feb. 22, 2017. He was accused of posting child pornography on the Internet.

Actin U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, Tom Larson, said the charges in the indictment did not include evidence, and they are simply accusations. If evidence supporting the charges is presented, a federal trial jury would decide whether Dominguez-Gonzalez is guilty or not guilty.

The FBI, the Boone County Sheriff’s Department and the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department investigated the case.