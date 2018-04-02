Columbia man indicted for sexual exploitation of a minor

JEFFERSON CITY - Prosecutors announced Tuesday a Columbia man was indicted by a federal grand jury for sexual exploitation of a minor.

Jayme Nathaniel Walker, 40, was charged in a two-count indictment on Oct. 28. That indictment stayed sealed until Walker's arrest and court appearance Monday. He will remain in federal custody pending his detention hearing Thursday, federal prosecutors said.

The indictment alleges Walker used the Internet and a cell phone in attempts to lure a minor into sexual activity between June 17 and Nov. 8, 2013.

Walker is also charged with "transferring obscene materials to a minor under the age 16," according to prosecutors.