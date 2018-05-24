Columbia man indicted in heroin trafficking conspiracy

JEFFERSON CITY - A federal grand jury indicted a Columbia man with nine counts Thursday for his accused role in a heroin distribution ring.

40-year-old James Delarosa Borden, also known as "Jimmy White," "Detroit" and "D," allegedly participated in a conspiracy to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin in Boone County from July to October 2014.

His cousin, James Delvico Borden, 38, along with Matthew Alec Ell, 20, Angelic Melanie Polston, 20, and Javis Deonn Wideman, 37, were previously charged in the conspiracy.

The indictment replaces an earlier indictment, adding Borden on as a fifth party.

Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Stuart J. Zander is the prosecutor on the case. It will now move to a federal jury trial.