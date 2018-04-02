Columbia man killed after jumping from bridge

COLUMBIA - A man was struck and killed by a car Tuesday after jumping from Providence Bridge onto I-70 Westbound.

Officers were dispatched to Providence Road and I-70 at 10:36 p.m after a caller reported to Boone County Joint Communications that a male was looking and leaning on the guardrail over Providence Bridge.

When officers arrived on the scene the subject jumped off the bridge onto I-70 Westbound. He was struck by a vehicle. When medics arrived they pronounced the subject dead at the scene.

Officers shut down I-70 Westbound from Range Line Street to West Boulevard for three hours.

The subject was later identified as a 37-year-old male from Columbia. The family has been notified.