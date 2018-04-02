Columbia Man Pleads Guilty on Two Child Sex Charges

COLUMBIA - A 28-year-old Columbia man pleaded guilty to two charges involving child sex.

Shaun Michael Dierker pleaded guilty to two charges of second-degree statutory sodomy and attempted sexual misconduct involving a child Tuesday.

As of Wednesday morning, Dierker remains on bond, scheduled for sentencing April 21.

Sheriff's Detective Andy Anderson said the investigation leading to Dierker's conviction began last December.

Dierker started emailing and then texting an undercover detective from the Boone County Sheriff's Department Cyber Crimes Task Force, whom he believed to be a 14-year-old boy.

Police arrested Dierker last December when he arraigned to meet with the person he thought was a teen. Authorities seized a cellphone and two computers as a result of the arrest.