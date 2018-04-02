Columbia man pulling trailer of stolen property arrested

BOONE COUNTY — A Sunday morning 911 call resulted in the arrest of a Columbia man who was caught pulling a trailer of stolen property.

Michael Pauls, 31, was caught after attempting to flee from deputies of the Boone County Sheriff's Department.

Just before 8 a.m., a passing driver on Highway 40, west of Columbia, noticed a vehicle pulling what appeared to be a stolen trailer and property. After calling authorities, the driver started following the other vehicle. During the chase, the suspicious vehicle drove erratically, causing several items to fall from the trailer. Eventually, the trailer itself broke away, with the suspect continuing to flee.

Deputies said they tracked the vehicle, driven by Pauls, to Sorrels Overpass Drive, west of Columbia. After Pauls tried to flee again, deputies stopped his vehicle and made the arrest.

Pauls was arrested on charges of stealing, property damage, possession of burglar's tools, resisting arrest and driving while revoked. His bond is set at $22,500.

Pauls had several outstanding warrants from Boone, Callaway and Audrain Counties, including ones for resisting arrest, driving while revoked, failure to appear in court, possession of a controlled substance and fraudulent use of a credit card. The total bond for these warrants is set at $85,000.