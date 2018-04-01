Columbia Man Receives Life Sentence For Child Pornography

COLUMBIA - A Columbia man received a life sentence for numerous child pornography charges Friday.

Charles D. DeCarr III, 40, pleaded guilty in Boone County Circuit Court in November 2013 to charges of possessing child pornography, promoting child pornography in the first degree and the sexual exploitation of a minor.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department said the investigation began in November 2012 when Federal Bureau of Investigation agents in Ohio received a cell phone containing explicit photos of children. The agents contacted the Boone County Sheriff's Cyber Crimes Task Force when they discovered the sender was a mid-Missouri man and had taken the photographs himself.

The sheriff's department said authorities took the children involved in the photographs, ages two and five, into protective custody on Nov. 6. The investigation revealed DeCarr photographed the children and distributed the file on several occasions.

Deputies said law enforcement is working to identity more suspects who may have received photos taken by DeCarr. The task force said police have recovered photographs of the children as far away as Sweden.

Boone County Sheriff's deputies worked with the University of Missouri Police Department and the FBI throughout the investigation.