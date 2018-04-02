Columbia man sentenced 15 years for child pornography

JEFFERSON CITY – A Columbia man was sentenced in federal court Thursday for producing and possessing child pornography.

Justin Hull, 33, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison without parole.

Hull pled guilty in October to using a child to produce pornography and possessing child pornography. Hull had uploaded approximately 71 videos containing the illegal content to his Dropbox account.

A detective in the Boone County Sheriff’s Department Cyber Crimes Task Force received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in October 2015, regarding a complaint from Dropbox.

Investigators examined Hull’s Dropbox records, revealing that approximately 390 videos with titles consistent with child pornography had been uploaded between July 2014 and July 2015.

Law enforcement officers searched Hull’s residence on Dec. 10, 2015 and seized a cell phone. During an examination of the phone, numerous chats of a sexual nature were discovered on the Kik application installed on the phone. Hull claimed to have 400 child pornography videos, and during the chats he provided links to child pornography files stored on Dropbox.

During a Dec. 9, 2015, conversation with a 16-year-old Kik user, Hull requested and received pornographic images.

A total of 478 images depicting child pornography were found on Hull’s cell phone, the majority of which were thumbnail images associated with Dropbox. Other child pornography images were found associated with social media sites Skype and Kik. Videos were found on the phone as well, including cached videos related to Kik and Dropbox.

According to court documents, Hull also engaged in a sexual relationship with another 16-year-old girl.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.