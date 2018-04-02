Columbia man sentenced 15 years for child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY – A Columbia man was sentenced in federal court Thursday for producing and possessing child pornography.
Justin Hull, 33, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison without parole.
Hull pled guilty in October to using a child to produce pornography and possessing child pornography. Hull had uploaded approximately 71 videos containing the illegal content to his Dropbox account.
A detective in the Boone County Sheriff’s Department Cyber Crimes Task Force received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in October 2015, regarding a complaint from Dropbox.
Investigators examined Hull’s Dropbox records, revealing that approximately 390 videos with titles consistent with child pornography had been uploaded between July 2014 and July 2015.
Law enforcement officers searched Hull’s residence on Dec. 10, 2015 and seized a cell phone. During an examination of the phone, numerous chats of a sexual nature were discovered on the Kik application installed on the phone. Hull claimed to have 400 child pornography videos, and during the chats he provided links to child pornography files stored on Dropbox.
During a Dec. 9, 2015, conversation with a 16-year-old Kik user, Hull requested and received pornographic images.
A total of 478 images depicting child pornography were found on Hull’s cell phone, the majority of which were thumbnail images associated with Dropbox. Other child pornography images were found associated with social media sites Skype and Kik. Videos were found on the phone as well, including cached videos related to Kik and Dropbox.
According to court documents, Hull also engaged in a sexual relationship with another 16-year-old girl.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - A new proposal released by the U.S. Department of State Friday pushes for tighter screening of would-be visitors... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Columbia got its first measurable snowfall on Easter since 1961 Sunday. The National Weather Service estimates the... More >>
in
Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
On March 31, 2018, at around 6:00 PM, members of the Audrain County Sheriff's Office and the Mexico Public... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
in
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
in
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
in
Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:
Coming Up Next
7:00aToday
9:00aMegyn Kelly TODAY
10:00aToday with Kathie Lee & Hoda
8:00aThe Steve Wilkos Show
9:00aThe Steve Wilkos Show
10:00aJerry Springer
Tonight's Schedule
7:00pThe Voice
9:01pGood Girls
7:00pDC's Legends of Tomorrow
8:00pPenn & Teller: April Fool Us Day
9:00pKOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30pSeinfeld