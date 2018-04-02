Columbia Man Sentenced for Child Prostitution

KANSAS CITY - U.S. District Judge Gary Fenner sentenced Eric Gathings, of Columbia, to 15 years in federal prison without parole Tuesday.

Gathings and Brady Key, also of Columbia pleaded guilty in October. Key was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison without parole on Monday.

Gathings admitted to recruiting a homeless minor to engage in prostitution for his financial gain in 2009. He provided housing for the victim, but took her earnings after requiring that she sell herself for sex.