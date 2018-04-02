Columbia man shot and injured early Friday morning

COLUMBIA - An early Friday morning shooting has left one man with non-life-threatening injuries.

Columbia Police officers responded to a call of shots fired at the 1600 block of Sylvan Lane at 1:37 a.m.

Officers located a vehicle with bullet holes, blood, and shell casings.

Officers said a male had been shot and transported by personal vehicle to a local hospital.

There were no further reported injuries or property damage.

The investigation is ongoing.