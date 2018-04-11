Columbia Man Still Missing After Three Years
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police are still looking for Kylan Stubler, who went missing on April 21, 2011. Stubler was 17-years-old when he went missing. He is now 20-years-old.
Police said Stubler an unknown friend picked him up at a residence and no one has heard from or seen him since.
Anyone with information about Kylan Studler's whereabouts, can call Columbia Police or Crimestoppers at 573-875-TIPS.
