Columbia Manager Names Internal Auditor

COLUMBIA - Columbia City Manager Mike Matthes has appointed Greg Slinkard of Jefferson City as internal auditor for the city.

The city says the internal auditor is an independent appraisal function established to review the city's administrative and financial practices. Work also includes scheduled and special reviews of city operations, and Slinkard will report directly to the city manager.

Slinkard will take over on July 11 for former internal auditor John Blattel, who became city finance director in February but continued to handle some auditing assignments. Matthes says Slinkard's appointment will ease Blattel's work burden.

Slinkard has worked more than 30 years with the Missouri State Auditor's Office. He holds a bachelor's degress in business administration from the University of Missouri - Kansas City, and he is a certified public accountant and internal auditor.

Slinkard will be paid an annual salary of $60,000.