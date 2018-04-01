Columbia May Get New Sidewalks

The Columbia Department of Planning and Development wants to provide a $20 million fix, primarily from city funding, for 50 sidewalk projects.

However, some residents don't want more sidewalks because they said more concrete will take away from the beauty of their neighborhoods.

"Persons who have grown accustomed to living on a street where there is no sidewalk might find it a little bit disruptive," admitted Tim Teddy, department director.

The planning department held a meeting Friday to hear from the public before proposing a final plan to the Columbia City Council. Two more public meetings are scheduled Nov. 29 and Dec. 6.