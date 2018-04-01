Columbia medical expert gives advice for weekend heat

COLUMBIA — With the extreme heat this weekend, local medical experts told people to be aware of the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

The signs of heat exhaustion include sweating profusely, cold clammy skin, and lightheadedness. Heat stroke is the more severe condition of the two. It comes when someone stops sweating, their skin gets hot and they begin to experience neurological symptoms.

Dr. Jacob Zerrer from Providence Urgent Care said he hadn't had many people come in for heat illnesses yet, but there are usually two things that send them in.

"We see obviously recreational things, i.e. sports-related," Zerrer said. "You know, it's Show-Me State Games this weekend. We also see work-related. There's so many people that have to work outside, that don't have any choice, that we receive both recreational and work."

Zerrer said the most important thing to do is hydrate the night before you have to do any physical activity out in the heat.

He also said to avoid things that might dehydrate you, such as alcohol, caffeine and sugary drinks.