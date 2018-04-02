Columbia men arrested for child porn, marijuana

COLUMBIA — The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced Friday the arrest of a Columbia man for possession of child pornography and marijuana.

Brenner Dawson, 35, was arrested Thursday after Highway Patrol investigators executed a search warrant at his home on the 300 block of North 8th Street in Columbia.

The arrest was made after a long running investigation by the Division of Drug and Crime Control's Digital Forensics Investigative Unit.

During the search, investigators found child pornography and less than 35 grams of marijuana. Dawson was then transferred to Boone County Jail, but was released after posting bond.

In a separate incident, MSHP announced the arrest of 28-year-old Michael Cody Houston of Columbia for the same charges Friday.

Troopers arrested Houston after executing a search warrant at his home on the 1600 block of Towne Drive in Columbia Thursday. After finding the child pornography and marijuana, troopers arrested Houston and transported him to the Boone County Jail, where he also posted bond.

The Highway Patrol received help from the Columbia Police Department for both arrests.