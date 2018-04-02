Columbia men finish at No. 18 in postseason poll

COLUMBIA - The Cougar men's basketball team checked in at No. 18 in Wednesday's release of the NAIA Division I Men's Basketball Coaches' Postseason Top 25 poll. National Champion Dalton State claimed the top spot in the rankings, followed by Talladega, national runner-up Westmont, Hope International, and Cal State San Marcos rounding out the top five.



Columbia (26-7) enjoyed another successful season in 2014-15 as they qualified for their fifth straight appearance to the NAIA National Tournament and 19th overall. The Cougars reeled off ten straight wins from December 20 - January 29 on their way to a second place regular season finish in the American Midwest Conference (AMC) with a league record of 18-4. Columbia finished the year leading the nation in scoring defense (56.7) and in field goal percentage defense (0.37) while also ranking in the top five in turnover margin (5.0), 3-pt field goal percentage defense (0.29) and assist/turnover ratio (1.2).



The Cougars were led by First Team All-Conference performers Zach Rockers and Tanner Sutton. Rockers was named to the AMC honorable mention team after averaging 12.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. Sutton was also an AMC honorable mention recipient and averaged 10.7 points and 1.5 rebounds per game. On Feb. 26, Sutton surpassed 1000 career points and finished with 1050 career points, making him the 19th all-time leading scorer in CC history.