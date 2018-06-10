Columbia Moblie Home Park to See Cleaner Future

COLUMBIA- The Columbia Regency Mobile Home Park will face a cleanup crew Saturday morning. The crew is a part of the Columbia's Office of Neighborhood Services. Management of the park contacted the City as a way to address health and property maintenance issues that have developed in recent years.

"There's tons of abandoned mobile homes that are condemned," said Columbia Regency Mobile Home Park resident Melissa Dinwiddie, "plus all the junk around here...it'll take a while."

Maintenance of the Regency Mobile Home Park has been a concern for residents in the past and Dinwiddie has had it.

"It's to the point where I'm ready to leave," said Dinwiddie.

She said the trash around the park has gotten out of control and isn't safe for children to play around. Still, Dinwiddie thinks the cleanup is a step in the right direction.

"It used to be great and it will be great again," said Dinwiddie.

The cleanup will take place from 9 in the morning until noon.