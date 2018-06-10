Columbia musicians plan benefit concert for hurricane victims

8 months 1 week 5 days ago Wednesday, September 27 2017 Sep 27, 2017 Wednesday, September 27, 2017 3:05:00 PM CDT September 27, 2017 in News
By: Daniel Litwin, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - In the wake of a heavy hurricane season, local Columbia musicians and performers are putting on a Hurricane Relief Concert Wednesday. All proceeds will go to Heart of Missouri United Way's Hurricane Harvey, Irma and Maria recovery efforts.

Performers include The Fried Crawdaddies, Don't Mind Dying, The Moon Belly Dancers and Keith Fletcher.

Debbie D'Agostino, a sister of one of The Fried Crawdaddies' members, was motivated to put the event together after seeing friends of hers in Houston and Florida share their struggles on Facebook. Keith Fletcher, one of the concert performers, reached out to D'Agostino with the idea for a relief concert.

"After we talked about what he was going to do, I said 'I'd like to find a bigger venue, and I know how to do that,'" D'Agostino said.

D'Agostino reached out to The Blue Note and they let her plan the event for one of the venues' few open days. She said benefits like this not only make donations easier, but set a tone for how Columbia should respond to tragedies worldwide.

"This community, Columbia, Missouri, cares about what happens outside its borders. The more you get together, there's a magic that happens sometimes when you do things like this that connects people in a way they would not have been connected otherwise," D'Agostino said.

D'Agostino said she's aware that benefits like this don't make that much money, but still believes the cause is worth the effort.

"If we come away with the whole thing of maybe three or four thousand dollars, I'll be very excited," D'Agostino said.

Many of the performers decided to play at the concert for the same reason: supporting people in need.

"It's kind of a selfish business, music. Most of what we do is for ourselves, so it's nice when we have the opportunity to give back to somebody," said Jason Caton, lead guitarist for Don't Mind Dying.

Brian Craig, lead singer for Don't Mind Dying, is a Houston native, and is grateful to perform in the spirit of helping friends and family in need.

"We have a lot of friends down there and a lot of friends that had to come back to Columbia because of [the hurricanes]," Craig said.

Caton says when on stage, he hopes his band's music and energy will promote "celebrating the moment while try to lend a hand to those who are not here."

Tony Lotven, saxophone and flute player for The Fried Crawdaddies, says his band is regularly involved in benefit concerts and is always eager to put their talents to use.

"If its something we feel we can get behind, one way we have of giving back is to lend our services to play and raise money from the stage," Lotven said.

Lotven and another member of The Fried Crawdaddies did a United Service Organizations tour to Puerto Rico in the 80s, and is motivated to give back by his fond memories of the country.

"It was a remarkable place, it inspired us and influenced the way we play our music," Lotven said. "When I see the pictures of what's going on, it's horrendous."

Kandice Grossman, owner of the Moon Belly Dance Studio, said the dance her and four others will put on during the concert embodies an important political and artistic exploration.

"It's actually a tribute to the water protector movement, especially the women indigenous leaders of that movement," Grossman said. "Both events sort of point to this bigger question of 'what are the long term impacts of global warming and climate change.' We feel this sense and this need to help."

For D'Agostino and the acts involved, this concert is an expression of love and generosity for their Columbia and anyone affected by the powerful string of hurricanes.

"Don't Mind Dying was just very, very excited and grateful to be asked because they are very community minded people, and all these people, that includes Kandi and Keith, are part of this community and they care about this community," D'Agostino said.

The concert is free and open to the public, and begins at 7 p.m. If you can't attend, you can still donate to hurricane relief at United Way's website.

More News

Grid
List

Body found in Moberly, no foul play suspected
Body found in Moberly, no foul play suspected
MOBERLY - Moberly police responded to a dead body at the intersection of Highway 24 and Robertson Road. The... More >>
1 hour ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 9:29:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Mid-Missouri group returns from Guatemala after volcano eruption
Mid-Missouri group returns from Guatemala after volcano eruption
HOLTS SUMMIT — Six members of Union Hill Baptist Church made it home safely this weekend after a volcano erupted... More >>
2 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 8:07:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Special Olympics Missouri track star prepares for national stage
Special Olympics Missouri track star prepares for national stage
JEFFERSON CITY – Mary McManus, 22, is sprinting her way toward rare company, as one of 103 Missouri athletes heading... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 5:00:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in Sports

Governor Parson and Attorney General support Missouri Cattlemen's Steak Fry
Governor Parson and Attorney General support Missouri Cattlemen's Steak Fry
SEDALIA - Several government officials joined Missouri farmers and ranchers on Saturday to enjoy food and talk about agriculture. ... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 4:31:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Soap Box Derby brings families to downtown Columbia
Soap Box Derby brings families to downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA - Downtown Broadway from 8th Street to Providence Road was closed down for part of the day on Sunday... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 4:27:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

City of Hallsville employee fired after actions 'truly shocked' mayor
City of Hallsville employee fired after actions 'truly shocked' mayor
HALLSVILLE - Mayor Logan Carter said a city employee was fired after they were involved in an incident that put... More >>
7 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 3:21:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Missouri museum honoring Churchill gets 1 of his paintings
Missouri museum honoring Churchill gets 1 of his paintings
FULTON (AP) — The latest addition to the National Churchill Museum in Missouri is a testament to the longtime... More >>
10 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 12:17:46 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Columbia airport makes normal renovations; future holds more expansion
Columbia airport makes normal renovations; future holds more expansion
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Regional Airport will be undergoing maintenance to fix one of its runways with the plan of... More >>
16 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 5:57:00 AM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Community offers support to those with missing loved ones
Community offers support to those with missing loved ones
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Missing hosted their eleventh annual event to support those with missing loved ones. "He was... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 11:46:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Second annual Strawberry Fest supports Honor Flight
Second annual Strawberry Fest supports Honor Flight
FULTON - The second annual Strawberry Festival raised money for the Central Missouri Honor Flight Saturday evening at Serenity Valley... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 7:35:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Home buyers affected by home shortage
Home buyers affected by home shortage
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City home sales are the highest they've been since before the recession, and that's having an... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 6:46:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Families tackle hot temperatures
Families tackle hot temperatures
COLUMBIA - While the calendar says summer does not start until the end of June, sweltering temperatures in the area... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 4:29:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Guests could get paid to stay at St. Louis hotel, get flu
Guests could get paid to stay at St. Louis hotel, get flu
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Guests can get paid $3,500 to stay at a St. Louis hotel for up to 12... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 3:45:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Sedalia holds National Guardsmen departure ceremony
Sedalia holds National Guardsmen departure ceremony
SEDALIA - The community of Sedalia hosted a departure ceremony for a Sedalia-based National Guard unit recently deployed to the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 3:20:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

A midnight boating accident sent three to the hospital
A midnight boating accident sent three to the hospital
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - Three people were sent to the hospital after a boat hit a cliff at the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 2:48:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Boat fire at Lake of the Ozarks leaves two with burns
Boat fire at Lake of the Ozarks leaves two with burns
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - A boat fire left two passengers burned at Lake of the Ozarks Friday night. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 2:41:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Four in custody after another Miller County drug bust
Four in custody after another Miller County drug bust
MILLER COUNTY - Four people were taken into custody Thursday after the Miller County Sheriff's Office and the Mid-Missouri Drug... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 1:59:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Report finds support for bringing young people, seniors together
Report finds support for bringing young people, seniors together
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A nationwide poll found Americans overwhelmingly support caring for children and older adults in the same... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 9:47:00 AM CDT June 09, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 84°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
11pm 80°
12am 78°
1am 78°
2am 77°