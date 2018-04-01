Columbia named 44th on list of 50 best bike cities in U.S.

COLUMBIA - Bicycling Magazine placed Columbia on its list of best bike cities in the U.S.

In it's October issue, which hit newsstands Tuesday, Columbia is ranked No. 44 out of 50, because of its high increase in cycling.

Bike enthusiasts said they think Columbia made the list due to the many trails in Columbia.

"It comes down to infrastructure really. Just having different trails and bike lanes all around makes it really easy to get places," Jesse Maggard said.

The magazine mentions Columbia's original Bike-Boulevard project from 2010, which led to a 125 percent increase in cycling. The next planned $500,000 project will connect residential neighborhoods with the MKT trail.

The engineering supervisor of Columbia Public Works said the work on the next installment involving the MKT trail should begin within the next 30 days.

"We've bid the project and we're just in the process of getting contracts signed," Cliff Jarvis said.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the spelling of "October," "enthusiasts" and "original."]