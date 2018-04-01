Columbia Named One of Nation's 100 Best Communities for Young People

COLUMBIA- Tuesday night, Columbia was presented this award by a national youth development project. Much of the recognition comes from the efforts of a local youth community coalition. This coalition has put on after school programs as well as an ad campaign that promotes helping Columbia youth. One high school student said after school programs help.

"They give you more opportunities to catch up with the whole class and what's going on if you don't understand something," said Cameron Triplett, a Hickman High School student.

Hickman High School's guidance counselor said in the past year, the school has pushed students to do better this year.

"I think that probably in the past year we as a faculty at Hickman focused more on student achievement," said Leigh Spence, Hickman High School counselor.

The coalition started the Teen Outreach Program this year that has been proven to increase the chances of high school graduation. A representative of the coalition said the program develops teen character.

"This program touches on topics such as how to handle bullying, teen pregnancy, avoiding drugs, and other teen issues," said Ryan Worley, Youth Community Coalition.

There isn't just one factor that puts Columbia on the top 100 list. Some of them include after school programs, tuturing, and media campaigns, to name a few.

"I feel very supported by my community and also by Columbia schools, said Triplett.

For more information about the coalition which everyone is invited to join, visit http://yc2.org/http://yc2.org/