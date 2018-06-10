Columbia native Michael Porter Jr. named Gatorade National Player of the Year

COLUMBIA - Former Father Tolton Catholic High School star basketball player Michael Porter Jr. has been named the Gatorade High School Basketball Player of the Year.

Porter was surprised with the award at his home in Seattle with his family.

Porter did not play his senior season at Tolton. He played at Nathan Hale High School in Seattle after his dad took an assistant coaching position under University of Washington head coach Lorenzo Romar. Porter, the No. 1 basketball recruit in the nation, committed to play college basketball at Washington, but Romar was fired last week. That has left many speculating Porter may re-open his recruitment.

In a release from the Gatorade Player of the Year program, his collegiate destination is "undecided."

His family has a home in Columbia and his sisters, also basketball players, both go to the University of Missouri, fueling speculation he may be interested in playing for his hometown team under new head coach Cuonzo Martin.

Porter averaged 36.2 points and 13.6 rebounds per game this season on the way to leading his Nathan Hale Raiders to an undefeated 29-0 season and a state title. He also led Fr. Tolton to a state championship last season.