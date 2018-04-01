Columbia No-Kill Advocacy Group Seeks Volunteers

COLUMBIA - No Kill Columbia, a non-profit organization for the welfare of animals, will host a workshop Thursday in order to educate local residents about its current projects and recruit volunteers. The advocacy group will open a spay and neuter clinic in Columbia after receiving support from a group called the Humane Alliance. The Human Alliance specializes in animal sterilization and helps groups around the nation start their own spay and neuter programs.

The current rate for euthanizations at Columbia shelters is just over forty percent, and No Kill Columbia hopes that opening a spay and neuter clinic will help reduce these rates. While the Humane Alliance will not provide financial assistance, it will give the Columbia group other means of support.

No Kill Columbia will meet Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Pizza Hut on Clark Lane in order to further discuss the plans for the clinic, its new connection with the Humane Alliance, and information for interested volunteers. Anyone interested in helping the group further its plans is encouraged to attend.