Columbia organization now offering night classes to earn high school diploma

COLUMBIA – Job Point is now allowing the opportunity for area adults to attend night classes to receive their high school diploma.

Job Point begins its three-day orientation session Monday evening for adults to obtain their High School Equivalency Test, or HiSet. The organization has partnered with Moberly Area Community College, or MACC, to offer such a program.

Steven A. Smith, President and CEO of Job Point, said that offering a night class is a necessity.

“We view this as almost mandatory that we offer this,” Smith said. “People are working-poor, working during the day and need a night class, we should be offering that.”

The orientation runs Monday through Wednesday at MACC campus, 601 Business Loop 70 West, from 5 to 8:30 p.m. The three-night process will have initial testing of basic math and reading in order to place students at their specific levels of comprehension.

After the orientation is finished, classes begin on Tuesday Feb. 13. Classes are then offered every Tuesday and Thursday night, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Job Point until students have successfully passed their HiSet exam.

All classes are taught on an individual, one-on-one basis with instructor Ben Falvy. Based on their tested grade level, some students may complete the course quickly.

“Each individual is on their own schedule. A class or two, or a test or two may be all they need to get their HiSet, others may take longer.”

Smith said without a high school diploma, jobs are difficult to find.

“If someone who has their High School equivalency or diploma, they’re going to earn significantly more on average than most individuals who don’t have that credential,” Smith said. “There are many jobs who won’t hire without that credential.”

Obtaining the HiSet opens up a list of new job opportunities and a longer term of employment, Smith said.

Smith said that people with past barriers, whether they be legal or personal, should have every opportunity for employment.

“Some barriers we can’t control, but if everything else in their life is aligned, and the last piece they need is an evening HiSet course, we’ve got to do that,” Smith said.

For more information, visit Job Point's website.