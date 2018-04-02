Columbia organization paying it forward to Texas relief efforts

COLUMBIA - Pay it Forward Columbia, a new charity store in mid-Missouri, is donating this month's proceeds to help victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

"Since Hurricane Harvey started here recently, we decided that our charity for this next month will be Catholic charities," Pay it Forward founder Sylvia Sprinkles said. "Because they're down there doing what needs to be done."

Pay It Forward has operated a for-charity store on Mondays for the past year; this is the first month of the new store, which will be open on Wednesdays. People can buy a grocery bag worth of items for $1, a tall trash bag worth of items for $5, or a 30-gallon bag for $10. The store is filled with donations from local retailers, with clothes and toys, and even some pieces of furniture.

"Every Wednesday we set up a store of brand new clothing that's donated by stores such as Furniture Factory Outlet, Harmony's Treasure Box, Once Upon a Child," Sprinkles said. "Basically they donate items, or individuals donate items (to the store)."

Columbia's Pay it Forward sets up at Stephens Community Center off of the Millersburg exit of I-70.

"It's all about everybody helping each other," Sprinkles said. "No matter what we have to do."

Sprinkles said that she hopes more people come out to the stores, because they have overflow clothing that could be helping people. She also said they will be contributing to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts for as long as they feel is needed.